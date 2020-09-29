Seattle police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a shooting that seriously injured a man on First Hill on Monday evening.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Spring Street around 10:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Police Department. When they arrived, they found the victim — a 37-year-old man — lying on the ground, the statement said.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect, who fled the scene, had gotten into an altercation before the shooting.

No further information about the incident was immediately available. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 206-233-5000.