Seattle police are searching for a shooting suspect in the 5300 block of South Creston Street on Sunday night, according to the police department.

Police asked the public to stay out of the area around 7:30 p.m., as officers and police dogs search for the suspect.

Police and medics were called to a house in the neighborhood at about 6:50 p.m.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 5300 block of S Creston St. Officers and K9s are searching for the suspect. Please stay out of the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 4, 2021

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.