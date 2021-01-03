Seattle police have called off their search of a Rainier Beach neighborhood after a man was shot in the leg Sunday night, according to the police department.

The shooting occurred in the 5330 block of South Creston Street before 7 p.m. Police believe the people involved in the shooting left the area in a car.

Medics tended to the victim, a man in his 30s, at the scene. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to the Seattle police and fire departments.

Police initially asked people to stay out the area as officers and police dogs searched for a suspect. The search was called off by about 8 p.m.