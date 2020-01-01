By

A man shot in the Pioneer Square neighborhood early Wednesday was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Seattle police said.

Officers on patrol in the area of Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street saw the shooting at 1:25 a.m., according to an account of the incident posted by the police department. After a chase, according to police, officers arrested a man in connection with the shooting.

Police said they were interviewing the man they arrested to try to learn what led up to the shooting.

Seattle Times staff

