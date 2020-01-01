A man shot in the Pioneer Square neighborhood early Wednesday has died of his injuries, according to Seattle police.

Officers on patrol in the area of Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street saw the shooting at 1:25 a.m., according to an account posted by the police department. After a chase, according to police, bike officers arrested a man in connection with the shooting. He was booked into King County Jail, said Seattle Police spokesperson Patrick Michaud.

The victim died at Harboview Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.