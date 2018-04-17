Seattle police responded to a report of two men fighting with knives in a Rainier Valley apartment. One man died at the scene and his brother was booked into jail.

A 36-year-old Seattle man was booked into the King County Jail early Tuesday on investigation of domestic-violence homicide, accused of fatally stabbing his 51-year-old brother, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to a report of two men armed with knives fighting inside an apartment in the 4800 block of South Garden Street in the Rainier Valley around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Police arrived and found the 51-year-old with “significant knife wounds,” according to the blotter post. He died at the scene.

Officers arrested the man’s brother, who was booked into jail just after 5 a.m., jail records show.