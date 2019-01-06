When officers responded to the location of the 911 call, they found a dead man at the Fremont home.

Evan Bush
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man called 911 Sunday evening and said he had killed his brother, according to a police blotter post.

After the 6:40 p.m. call, officers responded to the location of the call, a Fremont home in the 4100 block of Phinney Avenue North, and found a man’s body, according to police.

Police took another man into custody for questioning by homicide detectives and are not looking for other suspects, according to the blotter.

 

Evan Bush: 206-464-2253 or ebush@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @EvanBush.