When officers responded to the location of the 911 call, they found a dead man at the Fremont home.
Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man called 911 Sunday evening and said he had killed his brother, according to a police blotter post.
After the 6:40 p.m. call, officers responded to the location of the call, a Fremont home in the 4100 block of Phinney Avenue North, and found a man’s body, according to police.
Police took another man into custody for questioning by homicide detectives and are not looking for other suspects, according to the blotter.
