Seattle police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims in the Central District Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street, according to the tweet. Police said there were multiple victims.

Two victims, a 20-year-old man and 46-year-old man, are at Harborview Medical Center in satisfactory condition, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

A woman at 21st Avenue and East Union Street said she heard multiple gunshots. Small placards were on the street marking the location of shell casings.

Seattle Fire Department began responding to Swedish Health’s Cherry Hill campus nearby around 3:10 p.m. A firefighter there said victims were initially taken to that hospital by private car but were then taken to Harborview.

Seattle Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid the area.

Garfield Community Center is under lock-down, according to a tweet from Seattle Parks and Recreation.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.