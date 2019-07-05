Seattle police released body-camera footage Friday night showing two officers ordering a woman in the Chinatown International District this week to stop moving, then firing at her after she threw an object they say was a gun.

The woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries were not life-threatening, police said. She is at Harborview Medical Center, where a hospital spokesman said Thursday she was in critical condition. The hospital declined to give an update Friday.

Police said they were responding to several calls of a woman firing a gun into the air near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday. The department released two 911 calls Friday, one reporting shots fired and the other reporting a woman shooting a gun.

A few minutes later, two officers encountered a woman at 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street who matched a witness’ description

In graphic body-camera footage from both officers, which may be disturbing to readers, released by the Police Department, the officers approach the woman who is across the street. They shout at her to show her hands, stop moving and get down.

The woman says something about a weapon, but it’s not clear in the video what she says. As the officers walk toward her, she turns to the side and throws what appears in the video to be a gun. Police said they recovered a gun and magazine at the scene.

As the object flies through the air, the officers fire at the woman. Five shots can be heard in the video. The woman falls to the ground, screams for help and begins to take off her clothes.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the woman’s arm, according to police. The Seattle Fire Department then took the woman to Harborview.

Seattle police spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said the woman was charged with felony assault, theft of a firearm and a felony-weapons violation Friday. She will be booked into King County Jail once she is discharged from the hospital, he said.

The department’s Force Investigation Team and crime-scene investigators are looking into the incident, along with representatives from the Office of Police Accountability and the inspector general. The King County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, in accordance with a recently passed state law on police use of deadly force.