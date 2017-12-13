Seattle police released graphic body-camera video Wednesday of the fatal shooting by officers Monday night of a man at Magnuson Park.

Officers shot the man, who has yet to be identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, after he was involved in a reported armed robbery, led officers on a chase through North Seattle and shot at them, police said.

According to police, the man is believed to have first been involved in an armed robbery around 10 p.m. at the Forever 21 store in the Northgate Mall.

The store manager confronted two suspects, a man and a woman, and the man flashed a handgun, causing the manager to back away, according to the Seattle Police Department.

“The suspects drove from the mall, only to relocate to an apartment complex parking lot in the Northgate neighborhood,” police said.

There, an apartment employee observed “the suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and went to investigate,” police said.

The man confronted the employee and fired his gun into the ground toward the employee. The employee reported the incident to police as the suspects drove away, police said.

Police released cellphone video, aparently shot by the employee, of that confrontation.

NOTE: This video contains strong language. (Video courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

A short time later, officers located the female suspect on nearby Holman Road Northwest and took her into custody.

As officers were arresting her, the male suspect drove away, police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle and “the suspect fired multiple rounds at officers from his vehicle,” police said.

Patrol-car video of the pursuit was also released Wednesday.

The pursuit continued as the suspect entered Magnuson Park and came to a stop near the boat ramp, police said.

Police originally said, “The suspect got out of the car with a gun and officers fired at the suspect, striking him.”

But police later amended the wording to say, “Officers found the suspect and confronted him a short distance away. During this confrontation, officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect.”

NOTE: This video contains graphic footage of a fatal officer involved shooting. (Video courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was hurt, police said.