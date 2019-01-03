Iosia Faletogo, 36, was fatally shot after he ran from police during a New Year's Eve traffic stop on Aurora Avenue North.

Seattle police on Thursday released graphic video of the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man by an officer on New Year’s Eve day in North Seattle, including slowed-down footage showing the man holding what police say was a stolen handgun.

The video also appears to show the man was shot when the gun was no longer in his hand while he struggled with several officers.

Police said Iosia Faletogo, a South King County father of two, pulled the loaded gun on officers after a traffic stop. He was found to be carrying cash and drugs, police said.

Faletogo was identified Thursday by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, although his longtime girlfriend earlier provided his name and other information. The couple have two young sons, she said earlier this week.

Faletogo died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

A Seattle Police Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. Monday near 96th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

Late Thursday afternoon, police released body-camera video and patrol-car video recorded at the scene.

Warning: Graphic content

The incident began when two officers, among the extra patrols out for New Year’s Eve, were driving north on Aurora Avenue. The officers said after the shooting that they saw the driver make an unsafe lane change, according to a source familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is under review.

They ran the license plate on the car they saw, according to the source. Police said officers stopped the car because the check showed the car’s registered owner had a suspended license. The registered owner was a woman who wasn’t driving the car, the source said.

No video or audio taken before the stop was released.

Faletogo, sitting in the car, gave what turned out to be a false first name, the source said.

The officers returned to their car to make further checks, and were joined by four other officers involved in holiday patrol, the source said.

Faletogo ran from the car, going west across all lanes of Aurora with several officers chasing him, according to the source and the video.

The officers caught him and a struggle followed, during which he went down on hands and knees as the officers tried to take him into custody, the video shows.

One officer then fired at close range, striking Faletogo, the video shows.

Officers recovered the gun Faletogo had at the scene, police said. The handgun was taken during a car prowl in Renton in 2016, according to Thursday’s statement.

Photos of the gun and fully loaded magazine were released by police.

Body camera video captured the chase and struggle, and shouts of “drop the gun,” “you’re going to get shot” and “he’s reaching” can be heard during the pursuit and struggle.

Before Faletogo was shot, at one point he can be seen with a gun in his hand.

The struggle abruptly ends after the firing of the shot.

Faletogo was carrying $1,160 in cash and a vial containing 263 pills with the code for oxycodone stamped on them at the time of his death, police said in the statement. The pills tested positive for fentanyl and acetaminophen, according to the statement.

The woman who was in the car with Faletogo was released, police said.

Police identified the officer who shot Faletogo as Jared Keller, who was hired in September 2015 and suffered what police called a “slight” injury. He was placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Faletogo was on probation after pleading guilty in June to a federal drug conspiracy out of Juneau, according to U.S. District Court records.

He pleaded guilty in June to importing and distributing heroin to a small community in Alaska called Petersburg, about 160 miles southwest of Juneau, the records show. A shipment seized by federal investigators in June 2014 was enough heroin to supply about half the town of 3,000 residents, the records show.

The court documents detail Faletogo’s troubled childhood outside of Seattle and show he was involved in recruiting and distribution of heroin in Alaska for at least three years before he was caught and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. King County court records show he was convicted of assault at age 19 and served jail time.

Upon his release, according to federal court documents filed in Juneau, he turned his life around, reuniting with his high-school sweetheart, Stacy Fernandez, and working as a lineman for Seattle City Light. They had two sons, now ages 4 and 2-and-a-half.

That changed in 2012, according to the documents, when he suffered a back injury at work. After his girlfriend lost her job, they were forced to sell their home to avoid foreclosure. Only after this, his lawyer wrote, did Faletogo turn to distributing drugs.

Though he was large in stature, Faletogo went by the nickname “Slim,” said Evon Fernandez, Stacy’s mother. “Everybody liked Slim,” she said. Stacy Fernandez, contacted by phone Tuesday, said he was close to his large family and was helpful to his younger cousins and nephews.

Although prosecutors asked he serve five years in federal prison, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Timothy M. Burgess placed him on probation. In a June newspaper story out of Juneau, Burgess said many defendants pledge to stay out of trouble but quickly break that promise. “‘I think he’s an exception and warrants an exceptional sentence,’ ” the newspaper quoted Burgess.

But Faletogo struggled to find work after this latest case, said Stacy Fernandez. He had recently started working with a plumber, doing an apprenticeship.

The couple had broken up about six months ago, she said, but Faletogo remained a presence in her son’s lives.

The day before the shooting, he had taken the children to the Tukwila Family Fun Center, according to Evon Fernandez, the children’s grandmother.

“It’s really horrible,” Evon Fernandez said. “The kids always want their daddy.”