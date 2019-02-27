Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect.

Police have released a sketch of a man they think attempted to kidnap a woman at gunpoint in Capitol Hill earlier this month.

The woman was waiting for a rideshare on 11th Avenue between East Union Street and East Pike Street around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 when the suspect slowly drove up to her, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

The man then parked and ordered the woman to get into his car while pointing a gun at her, according to police. The woman yelled for help and ran to her rideshare as the suspect drove off.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the incident but are not releasing it at this time. Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect, who is described as a man in his 20s or 30s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Police believe the suspect was driving an early 2000s Nissan Maxima, or similar appearing car, that is black or dark in color with scratches on the driver’s side.