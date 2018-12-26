The two early-morning fires on Christmas Eve caused about $200,000 worth of damage to three Fremont businesses, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle police are searching for a suspect in two early-morning fires Monday that caused $200,000 in damage to several Fremont businesses. The police department released two photos of the suspect Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 500 block of North 36th Street at around 3:45 a.m. Monday and then to another fire in the 400 block of the same street just before 4:15 a.m.

The fires caused $190,000 worth of damage at Habitude Spa and Red Star Taco Bar and another $10,000 in damage to the restaurant Ounce of Prevention, according to the Seattle Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Last month, just across the Fremont Cut from the Monday fires, a large arson fire caused more than $4 million in damage at Gascoigne Lumber in North Queen Anne. Police and fire investigators do not currently believe the fires in Fremont are connected with any others in the area, the Seattle Police Department said in an online post Wednesday.

The department asked anyone with information about the suspect to call 911.