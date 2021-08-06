The 22-year-old man shot and killed by Seattle police outside a house near White Center this week fired shots before officers returned fire, according to officers’ body-camera footage released Friday evening.

According to the video posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter, officers from the agency’s SWAT and gun violence reduction units went to a house in the 10000 block of 21st Avenue Southwest and used a PA system to tell the man inside to surrender. They were serving a warrant in a homicide investigation, Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nolette said after the Thursday shooting.

“This is the Seattle Police Department,” one officer announces in the video. “I need you to come to the front door, open it slowly with nothing in your hands, and put your hands on the front door. Do it now.”

Seconds later, a man in a baseball cap and white shirt can be seen opening the door and walking outside, according to dash-camera video — which has no audio. He raises a gun as he walks down the stairs in front of the house, before moving to his left and disappearing from view.

The man’s name has not been released by police.

In officers’ body-camera footage, which has audio, shots are heard after the police PA announcement, followed by officers yelling to take cover as they fired their weapons. It’s unclear how many shots were fired overall, though police said Friday three officers fired their weapons.

A few moments later, an officer yells, “He’s down.” The man’s legs can be seen in the body-camera footage, showing him on the ground in front of the house.

Three officers are on paid administrative leave as an investigation by the Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team and the Office of Police Accountability is underway.

Police attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

Police said Friday the gun recovered from the man was reported stolen in King County in June.

Nolette said the man was a suspect in a Seattle homicide that occurred this year. She declined to give further details.