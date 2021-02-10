Seattle police posted officers’ body-camera and surveillance footage Wednesday evening of their response to a fatal shooting — where officers shot and killed a man who they believe shot two other people — near Jimi Hendrix Park in the Central District the previous night.

The video Seattle police provided includes portions of audio from two 911 calls, the first at 9:16 p.m. from someone reporting seeing a man in a parking lot near the park.

“I think he’s shooting,” the caller says. “I can see straight through my window. He has a gun in his hand.”

In private video surveillance footage police also shared, a man — wearing clothes similar to what the caller described — can be seen walking across the parking lot at 9:23 p.m. and talking to someone sitting in a blue Toyota Prius. He appears to be holding a gun, points it at the car and slams it on the windshield multiple times.

Police said Tuesday evening they responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired. When officers pulled up outside the Northwest African American Museum, police said they heard shots and saw someone come around the corner of the parking lot and begin firing at them.

In the body-camera footage shared Wednesday, officers can be seen arriving outside the museum when gunshots go off.

In a second 911 call police provided, a caller tells the dispatch officer that they and their friend had been shot.

“My friend is dying,” the caller says. “She got shot in the face. Please come.”

When the officers see the man walk around the corner, they yell, “Put your hands up and drop the gun.”

The man can be seen raising his arm and pointing a gun at officers, though it’s unclear in the footage who fired first.

Police said while officers began providing aid to the man, others searched the area and found two gunshot victims in the blue Toyota. One of them died from her wounds on the way to the hospital, police said Tuesday. The condition of the other person was not known Wednesday.

A group of people gathered near the park Wednesday evening to honor the man police shot with candles and a vigil.

None of the people who were shot have been publicly identified by law-enforcement officials.

Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette said Tuesday that police believe the man who was shot by police might have lived in the neighborhood and had “some sort of a relationship” with the two people he is believed to have shot.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team and homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting.