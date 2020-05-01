Seattle police Friday released part of a recording of a mother’s frantic 911 call and footage from an officer’s body camera that includes a brief foot chase and the moment police shot the man suspected of taking the woman’s baby as he still held the child.

The child was not hurt, police said, while the wounded suspect was hospitalized.

Police initially responded to Rainier Playfield in Columbia City Wednesday afternoon after the 911 call. The woman said a man was shooting at her there and had fled with their 1-year-old daughter, according to the Seattle Police Department. The call came after of a “long and involved” assault that continued throughout the day, Seattle police Chief of Investigations Deanna Nollette told reporters at the scene Wednesday.

In the recording released Friday, the woman can be heard telling a 911 operator that she ran from the man, who she describes as the father of her child, after he beat her and fired a gun in a nearby park.

“You’ve gotta help me … I don’t know where he went. He has my baby,” the woman says. “Please help.”

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website

Officers confronted the man in nearby Mount Baker, according to police.

In the body camera video, officers are seen chasing a man — who was carrying the infant at the time — around a building and shooting him. When the suspect falls to the ground, officers surround him and pick up the baby, the footage shows.

Police spokesman Patrick Michaud confirmed Friday night that the suspect was holding the baby when he was shot.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released more details about his condition.

Michaud said the shooting is under investigation and he declined to give more information.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild posted a statement Friday night in support of the officers’ actions.

“The officers on scene had a split-second to react to a deadly situation that threatened the life of an innocent child,” the statement said. “We are proud of the heroism displayed by our officers who risked their lives to capture an armed felony domestic violence assault suspect.”