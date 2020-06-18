A 29-year-old records technician who works for the Seattle Police Department was charged with first-degree assault Thursday after prosecutors said he shot a man during a road rage incident near Federal Way last weekend.

Peter Lewis-Fernando Garrido was arrested Monday at his home in Bellevue, and is scheduled to be arraigned July 1 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Garrido was driving south on Interstate 5 on Saturday afternoon before the shooting occurred, according to probable cause documents.

According to the documents, the 30-year-old man who was shot told authorities he had pulled over on the right shoulder of the highway to let a car behind him pass, but the driver of the car — later identified as Garrido — also pulled over and stopped behind him. It wasn’t clear from charging documents what happened before the two drivers pulled over.

When the 30-year-old, whose wife and child were in the car with him, got out and started walking toward Garrido’s vehicle, Garrido started smiling and taking pictures of him, according to the charges.

As the 30-year-old got closer, Garrido pulled out a handgun and shot him in the upper abdomen area, according to prosecutors. After the shooting, the charges said, Garrido flipped off the man’s wife and left the scene, continuing down I-5.

Garrido’s Seattle police supervisor later told a Washington State Patrol detective that Garrido had called out sick on Saturday, the probable cause documents said. Garrido’s shift was supposed to start about an hour and a half after the shooting.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and was in satisfactory condition as of Thursday, according to Harborview Medical Center. His wife and child weren’t hurt.

Garrido was placed on administrative leave while the Washington State Patrol continues its investigation, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.