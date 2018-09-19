A body was found floating Wednesday morning in the Duwamish River and was retrieved by Seattle and Port of Seattle police.

Seattle police said its officers helped retrieve a body that was floating in the Duwamish River Wednesday morning.

The case was transferred to Seattle police by Port of Seattle authorities, who found the body at about 8 a.m., Seattle police spokesman Jonah Spangenthal-Lee said by phone. He did not know where along the river the body was found.

The case has been handed to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, but there’s no criminal investigation underway because there’s no indication of foul play, Spangenthal-Lee said.