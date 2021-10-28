A Seattle police detective and a Washington State Department of Corrections officer shot and injured a man while trying to arrest him on a felony warrant in Des Moines on Wednesday, Seattle police said.

The 28-year-old man, who was wanted for first-degree kidnapping, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition.

The two officers, who are members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Taskforce, received information that the suspect was in the 27000 block of Pacific Highway South around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Seattle police.

Seattle police said the man drew a gun when task-force members attempted to contact him near a gas station in the area. One SPD officer and one Washington State DOC specialist fired, striking the man.

A hand gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability, the Office of Inspector General and the SPD Force Investigation Team responded to the scene. The SPD officer will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with policy while the investigation is ongoing.