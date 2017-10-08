Police officers were approaching the car on foot when the suspects backed the vehicle toward them. The officers shot at the car, which sped away.

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a “suspicious vehicle” in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue East, possibly with a driver or passenger holding a weapon, said Seattle Police Det. Patrick Michaud, who briefed reporters at the scene.

Police officers were approaching the car on foot when “the suspects backed the vehicle toward the officers very quickly,” Michaud said. The officers shot at the car, which sped away.

No officers were injured, Michaud said, and police were still searching for the vehicle, described a black Subaru Impreza, with likely damage to the passenger side door. He said he did not know yet whether the suspects fired at the officers.

“We’re searching the whole city for them right now. Hopefully they do the right thing,” Michaud said.

Kelli Nelson, who lives in an apartment nearby, said she heard 15 to 20 shots. “I thought it was fireworks,” she said.

Another man, who didn’t want to give his name, said he heard a “pop pop pop pop” and walked out on his third floor deck, only to hear a barrage of additional gunfire. He dropped to the floor of his deck and said he saw a vehicle zoom past.

Looking at the dozens of police officers, flashing lights and crime scene tape, the man said he’s owned an apartment building in the area since 1988 and “this is the first time anything like this has happened.”

Gesturing toward toward a nearby bar, he said felt like it was a good time for a shot of a whiskey.