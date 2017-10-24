Seattle police say an investigation found the officer was paid just under $24,000 for 55 days he didn't work.

Authorities say a veteran Seattle police officer has been charged with theft for skipping 55 days of work over the past year while still collecting pay and benefits.

King County prosecutors on Tuesday filed the charge against 46-year-old Michael J. Stankiewicz, of Marysville, who joined the department in 1997.

According to a Seattle police investigation, his absenteeism came to light in August, when an East Precinct patrol team reported that it couldn’t get in touch with a team consisting of Stankiewicz and a state Department of Corrections officer.

The corrections officer reported that he hadn’t seen Stankiewicz that day or the week before. That prompted an analysis of his dispatch records, access-card usage, computer logins, in-car video and cellphone records. The investigation found that he was paid just under $24,000 for the 55 days he didn’t work.

Stankiewicz, who was suspended from the force in late August, is not in custody. He declined to comment to The Associated Press. He faces arraignment Nov. 6.