Police are negotiating with someone who they say has barricaded themself in an apartment building in Belltown after allegedly stabbing two people Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the building in the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue around 11:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department. Some people were evacuated from the building while officers responded to the stabbing, police said.

As of 2 p.m., officers were still negotiating with the person inside the building.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other was in serious condition.

All northbound lanes were blocked off on Fourth Avenue at Battery Street while police investigated the incident, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.