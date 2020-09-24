A tenant of a Belltown apartment building apparently returned Wednesday after being evicted earlier in the day and is accused of stabbing a maintenance worker and then stabbing another staff member who attempted to intervene, according to the probable cause statement outlining the Seattle police case against the suspect.

Both employees were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where the maintenance worker died around 9 p.m. The other staff member, a 43-year-old woman, is still recovering, according to police.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as 48-year-old Stanimir Tzankov, and determined he died from a trauma-related disorder that causes excessive bleeding, with the secondary cause listed as multiple stab wounds. Tzankov’s death was ruled a homicide.

A King County District Court judge found probable cause Thursday to hold the 46-year-old suspect on investigation of homicide and attempted homicide and set bail at $3 million, said a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to the probable cause statement, a tenant who lived on the 24th floor of the building in the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue was evicted for an earlier attempted stabbing of the building’s security guard. The statement notes the suspect has a “mental health caution” in the Seattle Police Department’s records management system and is listed as having violent tendencies.

Police were called to the building just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing; officers were told several staff members witnessed the tenant stab Tzankov and when another employee pepper-sprayed the tenant in an attempt to stop the stabbing, she was stabbed once in the abdomen, according to the statement. The stabbings occurred in the building’s lobby.

The tenant, who was barricaded in an apartment, was arrested a little after 5 p.m. after police called in a SWAT team to serve a search warrant, the statement says. Four knives were among the items taken into evidence, it says.