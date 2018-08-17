SPD Public Information Officer Patrick Michaud said there have been reports of brake cutting on bike share bicycles citywide, adding that a timeline is difficult to investigate because he doesn't think all instances of vandalism have been reported.

Seattle police are investigating after a man was seen on camera cutting the brakes of two bike-share bicycles in Pioneer Square.

The footage shows a man with a backpack quickly and calmly clipping two rental bicycle’s brake wires. The bicycles were stationed at Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street and the surveillance camera on a nearby building captured the apparent sabotage at 11:45 p.m. June 14. Police also released photos that appear to show the same man cutting bicycle brakes a month earlier at Fourth Avenue South and South Holgate Street.

Detective Patrick Michaud, a department spokesman, said there have been reports of brake cutting on bike- share bicycles citywide, adding that a timeline is difficult to establish because he doesn’t think all instances of vandalism have been reported.

A spokeswoman for LimeBike said the bicycles in the video don’t belong to LimeBike. She added that LimeBike bicycles have had brakes cut, but it is very rare. She provided a statement from Seattle’s LimeBike general manager Isaac Gross.

“Rider safety is Lime’s top priority, period,” Gross said. “Cutting brake lines puts the lives and safety of others at risk.

LimeBike advises that everyone inspect bicycles before renting and riding them by checking the wires and squeezing the brakes for resistance.

Spin and Ofo, two other bike-share companies who operated in the city, did not respond to requests for comment on whether the bicycles in the video belonged to them.

The police department asks anyone who recognizes the man to contact South Precinct detectives at 206-386-1855.