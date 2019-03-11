Police believe the suspect is responsible for multiple incidents reported between May and last week.

Seattle police are looking for a man suspected of serial voyeurism in the University District over the past year.

Police have received reports of a man looking into ground-floor windows of University District residences, oftentimes tapping the window to get the victims’ attention while masturbating, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

The suspect was photographed on two occasions, according to police, who released the photos taken in October and February and asked for help to identify the man.

The suspect is a white man in his late 20s or early 30s with brown hair and “scruffy” facial hair, according to the statement. He has been described as average height and weight and usually wearing a dark jacket and jeans, according to the statement.