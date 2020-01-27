Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Sunday at Matthews Beach Park.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the man’s death a homicide, according to an item on the Police Department’s online blotter. As of late Monday, the medical examiner had not identified the man or released his cause of death.

According to police, officers were sent to investigate a report that a body had been found in Thornton Creek, inside the park, around 11 a.m. Sunday. The officers found the man’s body and notified the homicide unit, the blotter post said. The harbor unit also responded to the scene to help recover the body.

Matthews Beach Park is a 22-acre park and the city’s largest freshwater bathing beach, located on the shores of Lake Washington in the 5100 block of Northeast 93rd Street, according to the parks department.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Seattle police violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.