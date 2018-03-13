The 38-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in the 1300 block of North 43rd Street on Monday morning, police said.
Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Wallingford home on Monday morning.
A friend of the victim called 911 around 9:20 a.m. Monday after discovering the woman dead inside her house in the 1300 block of North 43rd Street, according to an item posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter at 11 p.m. Monday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the post says.
Police did not release any details about the circumstances of the woman’s death, nor does the post mention any suspect information.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene, along with the department’s crime-scene investigation team. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s homicide tip line, 206-233-5000.
