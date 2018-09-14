Seattle police say suspects in a shooting that occurred at 24th Avenue and East Yesler Way fled the scene.
Seattle Police say they are investigating a shooting at 24th Avenue and East Yesler Way that injured at least one person.
A victim was being treated at Harborview Medical Center and the suspects had fled, SPD said on Twitter.
Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman at the medical center, said the victim was in critical condition and arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.
Further details were not immediately available. Police scanner traffic indicated detectives believe the suspect may have fled the area on a Metro bus.
