Seattle Police say they are investigating a shooting at 24th Avenue and East Yesler Way that injured at least one person.

A victim was being treated at Harborview Medical Center and the suspects had fled, SPD said on Twitter.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman at the medical center, said the victim was in critical condition and arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Police scanner traffic indicated detectives believe the suspect may have fled the area on a Metro bus.