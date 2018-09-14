Seattle police say suspects in a shooting that occurred at 24th Avenue and East Yesler Way fled the scene.

Seattle Police say they are investigating a shooting near 24th Avenue and East Yesler Way that injured at least one person.

A victim was being treated at Harborview Medical Center and the suspects had fled, the department said.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman at the medical center, said the victim was in critical condition and arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

In a statement posted online Friday evening, Seattle Police said an area in the 2400 block of East Yesler Way remained an active scene

According to police, witnesses called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. Friday reporting shots fired. Police also received a report that a man had been dropped off at Harborview by car and police confirmed the man was the victim of the shooting, the department said. Witnesses told police they saw a green sedan flee after the shooting, according to SPD’s statement. Police asked anyone with information to call 206-233-5000.