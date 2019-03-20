Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Cal Anderson Park Wednesday night, according to Seattle police and fire officials.

Officers responded to the park around 9:40 p.m. The victim, who was around 21 years old, was pronounced dead when medics arrived to the scene, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said in an email.

Police officers were working to develop a suspect description Wednesday night and asked the public to avoid the area, according to a tweet from Seattle Police Department.