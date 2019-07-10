A husband and wife who lived in a Madison Park retirement community are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday, according to Seattle police and the facility’s management.

Police were called to the Parkshore retirement community at 1630 43rd Ave. East, a high-rise building along Lake Washington, shortly after 1 p.m. The bodies of the elderly man and woman were discovered in an apartment by a staff member of the retirement community who was checking on the couple, said Detective Mark Jamieson, spokesman for the police department.

Torsten Hirche, CEO of Transforming Age, which manages the facility, said the “emergency” involved a husband and wife who had been long-term residents there. Hirche described the building as a “safe community.”

Investigators responding to 1600 block of 43rd Avenue East for apparent domestic violence murder/suicide. More information as it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 10, 2019

Staff reporter Christine Clarridge contributed to this report.