Seattle police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning at a motel on Aurora Avenue North.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the lobby of a motel in the 8200 block of Aurora Avenue North, according to SPD. The man died at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The homicide was reported around 4:18 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department’s online 911 dispatch log.

No other details were immediately available.