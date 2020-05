Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the Rainier Beach neighborhood Sunday night, according to a police department spokeswoman.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 9300 block of 51st Avenue South and found the man, who had been shot inside a vehicle, Sgt. Lauren Truscott said Monday. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, she said.

No other information was immediately available.