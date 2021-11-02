Seattle police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed in the Northgate neighborhood late Monday.

The man’s roommate called 911 at 11 p.m. to report he’d found the victim unresponsive in the 11500 block of 5th Avenue Northeast, according to police. Around the same time, other callers in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Seattle Fire Department medics responded and declared the man deceased.

Detectives investigating late Monday night homicide in Northgate neighborhood https://t.co/TuDR3htWQg — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 2, 2021

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233—5000.