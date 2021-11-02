Seattle police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed in the Northgate neighborhood late Monday.
The man’s roommate called 911 at 11 p.m. to report he’d found the victim unresponsive in the 11500 block of 5th Avenue Northeast, according to police. Around the same time, other callers in the area reported hearing gunshots.
Seattle Fire Department medics responded and declared the man deceased.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233—5000.