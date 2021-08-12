Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Rainier Beach neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived within two minutes of the first 911 call reporting a shooting near Rainier Avenue South and South Fisher Place at 2:15 p.m. and found the man lying on the ground, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter. He died at the scene, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

The shooting was the most recent amid a continued increase in gun violence, including an early morning shooting at a homeless encampment Wednesday.

Investigators are working to gather evidence and ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 or 911.