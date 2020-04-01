A 50-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responded to the incident near the 12500 block of Aurora Avenue North around 8:30 p.m., Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud said. The incident involved one car and possibly a pedestrian, Michaud said.

Seattle fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said medics attempted life-saving efforts when they arrived, but the man, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene.

Traffic is now blocked in all directions, and police urged people to avoid the area if possible.

It’s still an active investigation, Michaud said, and no further information was immediately available.