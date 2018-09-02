Seattle Police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man in the International District as a homicide, authorities said Sunday.

According to SPD, officers responded to the scene Saturday afternoon after getting a report that a man was bleeding from the leg near 10th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street. Det. Mark Jamieson said Sunday morning that while there are number of people living homeless near that intersection close to the Interstate 5 and Interstate 90 interchange, he didn’t know whether the victim was among them.

Jamieson said the medical examiner’s office would be determining what caused the man’s death. He said detectives are following up on leads but that he wasn’t going to disclose whether officers were looking for any particular suspects.