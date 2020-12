Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the 5000 block of Aurora Avenue North early Wednesday.

Police responded to a 911 call from a passing motorist around 2:30 a.m. reporting the body in the road and found the deceased 38-year-old man, according to a police blotter post.

The cause of death is still under investigation, police said, but it is being called a homicide, and crime-scene investigators are involved.