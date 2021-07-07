Two people were injured in a shooting in the Haller Lake neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Seattle police.

The shooting in the 1200 block of North 137th Street was reported to 911 by multiple callers at about 12:45 a.m., police said.

The two people who were injured, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were both shot in the legs and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They told police they had been sitting in their parked car when another car pulled up and someone inside fired more than 10 shots at them.