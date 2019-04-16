Seattle police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the South Park neighborhood of Seattle.

Police and medics responded to the 1200 block of South Cloverdale Street just before 10 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a shooting. The teen had been shot in the leg and a bullet grazed his back, according to a statement from police. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said witnesses told them a man standing at 12th Avenue Southwest and South Cloverdale Street shot the teen, then fled. Witnesses described the shooter as a man between 25 and 30, according to police.