A man was in critical condition after an apparent shooting in downtown Seattle on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Seattle police tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. that they were investigating in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue and that a person with an apparent gunshot wound had been found. Officers and K-9s were searching the area.

The injured man, who was approximately 35 years old, was being taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo.

Officers responding to the 1600 block of 4th Ave to investigate a possible shooting. One person with apparent gunshot wound located. Officers and K9 searching the area/investigating circumstances. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.