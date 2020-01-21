A man was in critical condition after an apparent shooting in downtown Seattle on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Seattle police tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. that they were investigating in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue and that a person with an apparent gunshot wound had been found. Officers and K-9s were searching the area.
The injured man, who was approximately 35 years old, was being taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.