Two people were detained in connection with a shooting in downtown Seattle on Monday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting occurred at Second Avenue and Pine Street around 1 p.m., according to a statement from police.

A man was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Yellow police tape was briefly strung through an alley on Pine Street, between Second and Third avenues, and police activity appeared to be focused on a parking lot with entrances in the alley and on Second Avenue. Officers, including a K-9 officer, were also seen searching a parking garage just south of the parking lot.

One man said he heard two or three gunshots, but at the time, thought it was a pressure washer backfiring. He didn’t realize it was gunfire until police began arriving seconds later.

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not release any additional information, including a possible motive.