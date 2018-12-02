The shooting occurred at The Navigation Center, a shelter that opened last year and offers residents social services not commonly found in traditional shelters.

At least one gunshot was fired at a south Seattle homeless shelter Saturday night after a possible attempted robbery, Seattle police said.

Officers responded to the Seattle Navigation Center, a shelter in the Little Saigon neighborhood, at about 9:45 Saturday night, according to a blog post on the department’s website. Witnesses said that a man with a handgun had entered a common area and tried to rob people sleeping inside. They also said the man may have assaulted one person sleeping at the shelter.

At some point, the gun was fired, but no one was hit, police said. Officers found a shell casing, but did not find the suspect.

The 75-bed Navigation Center opened last year and is the city’s first so-called enhanced shelter, a critical link in the city’s strategy to move people out of tent camps and into permanent housing.

Modeled after a similar facility in San Francisco, the shelter has lower barriers to entry than a traditional mats-on-the-floor shelter. Residents can live with their partners and pets, and while substance use is discouraged, it is permitted. The facility also has smaller rooms, so people have fewer roommates, and offers wraparound social services and case management to facilitate moving residents into permanent housing.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.