A man was killed in a shooting in Pioneer Square on Saturday night, police said.

About 10:25 p.m. Seattle police officers responded to shots fired near Second Avenue South and South Washington Street and found a man who was shot and on the ground, according to a police news release.

Police said the officers performed first aid but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have begun their investigation, police said. “As soon as we got the call and detectives responded out to the scene they’ve been working on it ever since,” Seattle police Detective Mark Jamieson said. Police have not made an arrest, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.