Seattle homicide detectives were investigating the death of a 32-year-old man who was shot to death in Belltown early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to call of shots fired in the 2200 block of First Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department. They found a man with gunshot wounds, and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital.

Detectives believe that the shooting began as a disturbance in a bar and spilled out onto the street, where the victim was fatally shot.