Man in serious condition after being shot in the face in downtown Seattle on Saturday night.

Seattle detectives are investigating a shooting at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street at 10 p.m. Saturday night that left a man in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the face.

Witnesses called 911 and later told police they saw the victim and another man arguing when a third person approached and shot the victim at close range. Yet witnesses were unable to provide a detailed description of the shooter.

Police report the victim had been shot twice, including once in the face. Officers provided first aid for the man until Seattle Fire Department Medics were able to transport him to Harborview.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call the homicide/assault tipline at 206-233-5000.