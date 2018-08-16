Two women suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Seattle police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Central District on Wednesday that injured two women.

The women were driving in the 2100 block of East Pine around 5 p.m. when they pulled over to allow a black car travelling the opposite direction pass them, police said. The driver of the passing car fired several shots at the victims’ car, striking one victim in the arm and the other in the hand or wrist, said detective Mark Jamieson, a police spokesman.

The victims’ vehicle struck an unoccupied parked car, and the suspect drove away westward, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, Jamieson said.