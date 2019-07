A 71-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Rainier Valley on Friday evening, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle police officers responded to 45th Avenue South and South Othello Street near Othello Playground around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

The man was being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of S Othello St. Please avoid the area if possible. More details when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 27, 2019

