Seattle police are asking for public tips to solve Friday’s fatal shooting in Rainier Valley, where a man who crashed his car was found with a gunshot wound near Othello Playground.

Neighbors within a quarter-mile of the park are asked to check home or business surveillance-video for signs of an altercation, or a four-door, black or dark gray sedan used by the victim, said Det. Patrick Michaud, a police spokesman. Anyone with information can call a police tipline at 206-233-5000.

Police are still trying to confirm where, how and why the incident began, Michaud said, but they believe the victim, described as “middle-aged or above,” didn’t drive more than a few blocks.

Around 6:50 p.m., two drivers and a parked car were involved in a crash at 45th Avenue South and South Othello Street, next to the playground. One driver went to check on the other, who said he had been shot, said Michaud. The driver called police. The wounded man wasn’t able to give many details because of his condition. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, Michaud said.

Police believe the man was shot before the collision, and a gun was not found at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to identify the shooting victim.